Rocket attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to six

As a result of the nighttime rocket attack on the Sloboda district of Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to six. This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

“So far, we have information about six people injured upon arrival,” the statement said.

Recall

There were two “arrivals”. The first one was in Sloboda district, where 6 people were injured. 2 private houses were completely destroyed, 10 more were damaged.

The second attack took place on a gas pipeline - a fire broke out there, which has now been localized by firefighters.

