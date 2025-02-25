In Kharkiv region Russian attacks cause 8 injured and destruction in two districts

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 14631 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 40064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 26587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105503 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90069 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111262 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116506 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145914 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115078 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169516 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 46040 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 72070 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 23530 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102382 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 35819 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 40064 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105503 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145914 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136971 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169516 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 14328 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131142 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133109 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161737 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141203 views
Actual
In Kharkiv region Russian attacks cause 8 injured and destruction in two districts

In Kharkiv region Russian attacks cause 8 injured and destruction in two districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23764 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts with KABs, Shaheds and FPV drones. The shelling damaged residential buildings, agricultural machinery and warehouses, and injured 8 civilians.

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked two districts of the region yesterday, including at night with KABs and attack drones, 8 people were reported injured, houses, warehouses and agricultural machinery were damaged, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:

-       February 25, 04:20, Kharkiv district, Bolyboky village. As a result of the hit of KAB on the territory of the roadway of a farm, machinery and storage facilities were damaged.

-       04:00, Bohodukhiv district, outside the villages of Chornohlazivka and Dovzhyk. 2 KABs hit the ground in an open area.

-       02:00 and 03:30, Bohodukhiv district, Ryasne village. A truck, a combine harvester and 4 storage facilities of a private agricultural enterprise were damaged as a result of attacks by 3 Shahed UAVs.

-       February 24, 23:40, Kharkiv district, Slatine village. 5 private houses were damaged as a result of shelling by KAB.

-       23:17, Kharkiv district, Dergachi town. 10 private houses were damaged as a result of an open-air hit by KAB. 4 women were injured.

-       23:00, Bohodukhiv district, Tymofiivka village. A private house and outbuildings were damaged as a result of an FPV drone hit.

-       22:45, Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG. 1 KAB hits open area on the outskirts of Dovzhyk village. 1 KAB hit in open area on the outskirts of Myronivka village.

-       17:00, Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv village. A fence of a private household was damaged as a result of the fall of an FPV drone.

-       14:30, Bohodukhiv district, Ivashky village. The shelling damaged a two-storey apartment building.

-       10:28, Kharkiv district, Tsupivka village. As a result of the shelling , the windows and roofs of 5 houses were damaged. 4 people were injured.

Series of explosions in Kharkiv: what is happening in the city24.02.25, 23:06 • 75943 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising