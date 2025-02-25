In Kharkiv region Russian attacks cause 8 injured and destruction in two districts

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked two districts of the region yesterday, including at night with KABs and attack drones, 8 people were reported injured, houses, warehouses and agricultural machinery were damaged, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:

- February 25, 04:20, Kharkiv district, Bolyboky village. As a result of the hit of KAB on the territory of the roadway of a farm, machinery and storage facilities were damaged.

- 04:00, Bohodukhiv district, outside the villages of Chornohlazivka and Dovzhyk. 2 KABs hit the ground in an open area.

- 02:00 and 03:30, Bohodukhiv district, Ryasne village. A truck, a combine harvester and 4 storage facilities of a private agricultural enterprise were damaged as a result of attacks by 3 Shahed UAVs.

- February 24, 23:40, Kharkiv district, Slatine village. 5 private houses were damaged as a result of shelling by KAB.

- 23:17, Kharkiv district, Dergachi town. 10 private houses were damaged as a result of an open-air hit by KAB. 4 women were injured.

- 23:00, Bohodukhiv district, Tymofiivka village. A private house and outbuildings were damaged as a result of an FPV drone hit.

- 22:45, Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG. 1 KAB hits open area on the outskirts of Dovzhyk village. 1 KAB hit in open area on the outskirts of Myronivka village.

- 17:00, Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv village. A fence of a private household was damaged as a result of the fall of an FPV drone.

- 14:30, Bohodukhiv district, Ivashky village. The shelling damaged a two-storey apartment building.

- 10:28, Kharkiv district, Tsupivka village. As a result of the shelling , the windows and roofs of 5 houses were damaged. 4 people were injured.

