In Kharkiv, people in military uniforms threw a man off a bicycle: what the TCC said

In Kharkiv, an incident was recorded when a man in military uniform pushed a cyclist, causing him to fall and then be put in a bus. The video from the surveillance cameras was posted online, UNN reports.

The incident occurred on a city street when a cyclist was riding on the sidewalk and a man in uniform suddenly approached and threw him off his bike with his hands.

A few seconds after the fall, a minibus drove up to the scene and several men in military uniforms got out.

They approached the victim and then put him in a car.

All circumstances are currently being investigated - responded to UNN in the Kharkiv JCCC and JV.

The police press service has not yet provided a response to journalists on whether they have received reports of an attack on a cyclist.

