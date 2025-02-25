In Kharkiv, people in military uniforms threw a man off a bicycle: what the TCC said
Kyiv • UNN
On a street in Kharkiv, a man in military uniform pushed a cyclist, causing him to fall. After that, several soldiers who arrived in a bus took the victim away.
In Kharkiv, an incident was recorded when a man in military uniform pushed a cyclist, causing him to fall and then be put in a bus. The video from the surveillance cameras was posted online, UNN reports.
The incident occurred on a city street when a cyclist was riding on the sidewalk and a man in uniform suddenly approached and threw him off his bike with his hands.
A few seconds after the fall, a minibus drove up to the scene and several men in military uniforms got out.
They approached the victim and then put him in a car.
All circumstances are currently being investigated
The police press service has not yet provided a response to journalists on whether they have received reports of an attack on a cyclist.
Recall
In Odesa, law enforcement officers detained a man who, while checking documents, sprayed tear gas in the face of one of the military of the TCC and fired several shots in his direction with a weapon.