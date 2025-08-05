In Kharkiv, a man who shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was taken into custody

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11140 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 15547 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 59052 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 45022 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 90954 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 49408 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 40693 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 39660 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 101114 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 134720 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 99750 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the warAugust 5, 10:41 AM • 32945 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 76735 views
Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”12:02 PM • 14861 views
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war02:30 PM • 31516 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11140 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 59052 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 77319 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 90954 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 101114 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Andrej Plenković
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Sweden
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 57752 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 79472 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 71799 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 75461 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 376994 views
Actual
Mi-8
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Shahed-136

In Kharkiv, a man who shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was taken into custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail. The incident occurred on August 3, 2025, when a 43-year-old man shot a 22-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, a man who shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was taken into custody

A Kharkiv court remanded in custody without bail a man who shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On August 5, the Industrial District Court of Kharkiv granted the prosecutor's request: the suspect was remanded in custody without the right to bail.

- the report says.

In Kyiv, a veteran was beaten for remarks about Russian music30.03.25, 18:35 • 62456 views

Context

On the evening of August 3, 2025, a conflict arose between men near an apartment building on 92nd Brigade Street in Kharkiv.

During the argument, the 43-year-old suspect pulled out a 9mm PMR traumatic pistol and shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The victim is a 22-year-old Ukrainian defender who lost a leg while performing a combat mission in the war. He was fitted with a prosthesis.

The man who fired the shot was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine at his place of residence in Kharkiv. The issue of notifying him of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of a specially adapted or pre-prepared object for inflicting bodily harm - is currently being resolved.

The victim is in the hospital, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv