In Kharkiv, a man who shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was taken into custody

A Kharkiv court remanded in custody without bail a man who shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On August 5, the Industrial District Court of Kharkiv granted the prosecutor's request: the suspect was remanded in custody without the right to bail. - the report says.

Context

On the evening of August 3, 2025, a conflict arose between men near an apartment building on 92nd Brigade Street in Kharkiv.

During the argument, the 43-year-old suspect pulled out a 9mm PMR traumatic pistol and shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The victim is a 22-year-old Ukrainian defender who lost a leg while performing a combat mission in the war. He was fitted with a prosthesis.

The man who fired the shot was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine at his place of residence in Kharkiv. The issue of notifying him of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of a specially adapted or pre-prepared object for inflicting bodily harm - is currently being resolved.

The victim is in the hospital, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.