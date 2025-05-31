In Kharkiv, a man in military uniform opened fire with a machine gun: he was detained with special equipment

In Kharkiv, a man in military uniform opened unprovoked fire from an automatic weapon in one of the residential areas. Law enforcement officers detained the attacker with the use of special means and firearms, UNN reports with reference to the police of Kharkiv region.

Details

Today, around 15:44, the police received a message that an unknown person in military uniform opened unprovoked fire from an automatic weapon in one of the residential areas of Kharkiv - on Peremohy Avenue. Eyewitnesses also reported an explosion.

At 16:20, a special police operation "Thunder" was introduced.

After arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers localized the situation, identified the attacker and started negotiations. Despite the legitimate demands of the police, the man refused to surrender.

As a result of coordinated actions of police special forces, the attacker was detained with the use of special means and firearms

No citizens or police officers were injured. Operation "Thunder" was completed at 17:45.

The fact of the event was entered into the ERDR under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism with the use of weapons.

