In Kharkiv, a man in military uniform opened fire with a machine gun: he was detained with special equipment

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
04:00 PM • 20289 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

01:12 PM • 34644 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

12:42 PM • 51043 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 59754 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 97977 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 133333 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 123845 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 108423 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 246314 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 176524 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.2m/s
53%
750mm
Popular news

Sabotage and terrorist attacks: more than 600 people detained, about 25% of them are minors

May 31, 08:17 AM • 42086 views

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

May 31, 08:41 AM • 45707 views

Trump commented on whether he would pardon scandalous rapper "Diddy"

May 31, 10:21 AM • 29728 views

The Guardian has named a possible reason why Germany is not ready to give Ukraine Taurus

02:13 PM • 32540 views

China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan: this is double standards

03:43 PM • 12252 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 135771 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 156819 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 165595 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 246324 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 176525 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

04:00 PM • 20297 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 64655 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 99124 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 85388 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 158370 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

In Kharkiv, a man in military uniform opened fire with a machine gun: he was detained with special equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

In Kharkiv, a man in military uniform opened fire with an automatic weapon in a residential area. The police detained the attacker with the use of special equipment and firearms.

In Kharkiv, a man in military uniform opened fire with a machine gun: he was detained with special equipment

In Kharkiv, a man in military uniform opened unprovoked fire from an automatic weapon in one of the residential areas. Law enforcement officers detained the attacker with the use of special means and firearms, UNN reports with reference to the police of Kharkiv region.

Details

Today, around 15:44, the police received a message that an unknown person in military uniform opened unprovoked fire from an automatic weapon in one of the residential areas of Kharkiv - on Peremohy Avenue. Eyewitnesses also reported an explosion.

At 16:20, a special police operation "Thunder" was introduced.

After arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers localized the situation, identified the attacker and started negotiations. Despite the legitimate demands of the police, the man refused to surrender.

As a result of coordinated actions of police special forces, the attacker was detained with the use of special means and firearms 

No citizens or police officers were injured. Operation "Thunder" was completed at 17:45.

The fact of the event was entered into the ERDR under Part 4 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism with the use of weapons.

A woman staged a shooting near a residential building in Kyiv: the police are investigating the case23.05.25, 11:36 • 2976 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9