In Kamianske, veterans competed at "Zvityaha Neskorenykh" - with the support of "MHP Poruch"

Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 11495 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26476 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 26611 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 28922 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 32565 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 42120 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 86481 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 81457 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155477 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 150074 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi district
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case
New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 336849 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
France
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News

In Kamianske, veterans competed at "Zvityaha Neskorenykh" - with the support of "MHP Poruch"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

In Kamianske, the sports tournament "Zvityaha Neskorenykh" for veterans and servicemen took place, organized within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" reintegration program. Participants competed in rowing, bench press, kettlebell snatch, and other endurance exercises.

In Kamianske, veterans competed at "Zvityaha Neskorenykh" - with the support of "MHP Poruch"

In the Central Park of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, the sports tournament "Zvytyaha Neskornykh" (Victory of the Unconquered) took place — inclusive competitions among veterans and servicemen, which combined strength, endurance, and team support.  

The event was held within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" reintegration program for military personnel and veterans. It was initiated by MHP company together with the Strongman Federation of Ukraine and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".  

Participants competed in endurance exercises: rowing on simulators, barbell press, kettlebell snatch, log lift, platform pull, and stone throw. Among them were MHP employees who returned from the army and work at the company's enterprises.  

Oleksandr Splodytel, director of the "Oril-Lider" poultry farm: "Returning to an active life after the front is a difficult path. But we know for sure: it can and should be supported through concrete actions. And sports are one of the most effective ways. That is why MHP systematically supports such initiatives — for us, this is a sincere and deeply conscious matter that has true meaning."  

Andriy Yakymchuk, veteran and representative of the MHP Center for Interaction with Military and Veterans:

"Being here today — among such strong and unbreakable people — is a great honor. I know how difficult it is to return from war to normal life. And it is such events that help make this path easier. 

The fact that you are here is already a victory. We do everything to ensure that every veteran feels supported, has opportunities, and is part of the community. Together — we are strength!" 

Within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, the company provides systemic support to military personnel, veterans, and their families — from psychological assistance to employment, medical support, and the creation of new jobs. An important part of this work is the formation of a community, support for veteran spaces, and the holding of sports events as an effective tool for recovery and unity.  

"We want to be an environment where a veteran not just survives, but lives. And we believe: a business that acts is a business that helps," adds Oleksandr Splodytel.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kamianske
