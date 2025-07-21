In Kamianske, veterans competed at "Zvityaha Neskorenykh" - with the support of "MHP Poruch"

In the Central Park of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, the sports tournament "Zvytyaha Neskornykh" (Victory of the Unconquered) took place — inclusive competitions among veterans and servicemen, which combined strength, endurance, and team support.

The event was held within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" reintegration program for military personnel and veterans. It was initiated by MHP company together with the Strongman Federation of Ukraine and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

Participants competed in endurance exercises: rowing on simulators, barbell press, kettlebell snatch, log lift, platform pull, and stone throw. Among them were MHP employees who returned from the army and work at the company's enterprises.

Oleksandr Splodytel, director of the "Oril-Lider" poultry farm: "Returning to an active life after the front is a difficult path. But we know for sure: it can and should be supported through concrete actions. And sports are one of the most effective ways. That is why MHP systematically supports such initiatives — for us, this is a sincere and deeply conscious matter that has true meaning."

Andriy Yakymchuk, veteran and representative of the MHP Center for Interaction with Military and Veterans:

"Being here today — among such strong and unbreakable people — is a great honor. I know how difficult it is to return from war to normal life. And it is such events that help make this path easier.

The fact that you are here is already a victory. We do everything to ensure that every veteran feels supported, has opportunities, and is part of the community. Together — we are strength!"

Within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, the company provides systemic support to military personnel, veterans, and their families — from psychological assistance to employment, medical support, and the creation of new jobs. An important part of this work is the formation of a community, support for veteran spaces, and the holding of sports events as an effective tool for recovery and unity.

"We want to be an environment where a veteran not just survives, but lives. And we believe: a business that acts is a business that helps," adds Oleksandr Splodytel.