In January, Russian troops carried out 13 kamikaze drone attacks and one missile strike on Kyiv: 5 people were killed

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

In January, Russian troops carried out 13 kamikaze drone attacks and one missile strike on Kyiv: 5 people were killed

Kyiv

 65447 views

In January, Russia launched 13 drone attacks and one missile strike on Kyiv, killing 5 people. Hostile strikes damaged facilities in all districts of the city, and 940 reports of mines were received.

In January, Russian troops attacked Kyiv 13 times with kamikaze drones and launched one missile strike, killing 5 people and injuring 7 others. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, these attacks cost the lives of civilians in Kyiv. In a month, 5 people were killed and 7 others were injured by Russian attacks and falling debris

- the statement said.

It is noted that enemy strikes caused destruction in almost all areas of the city:

  • Darnitsky - 3 times;
    • Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi - 2 times each;
      • Dniprovskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi - 1 time each.

        In addition to missile and drone attacks, the enemy is trying to destabilize the city using other methods. In January alone, Kyiv received 940 bomb threats, 785 of which were reported in one day. This is another attempt to sow panic and paralyze the city. But there is only one answer - even greater cohesion and efficiency,

        - emphasized the head of KCMA.

        Olga Rozgon

