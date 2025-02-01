In January, Russian troops carried out 13 kamikaze drone attacks and one missile strike on Kyiv: 5 people were killed
In January, Russia launched 13 drone attacks and one missile strike on Kyiv, killing 5 people. Hostile strikes damaged facilities in all districts of the city, and 940 reports of mines were received.
In January, Russian troops attacked Kyiv 13 times with kamikaze drones and launched one missile strike, killing 5 people and injuring 7 others. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, these attacks cost the lives of civilians in Kyiv. In a month, 5 people were killed and 7 others were injured by Russian attacks and falling debris
It is noted that enemy strikes caused destruction in almost all areas of the city:
- Darnitsky - 3 times;
- Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi - 2 times each;
- Dniprovskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi - 1 time each.
In addition to missile and drone attacks, the enemy is trying to destabilize the city using other methods. In January alone, Kyiv received 940 bomb threats, 785 of which were reported in one day. This is another attempt to sow panic and paralyze the city. But there is only one answer - even greater cohesion and efficiency,
