In January, the enemy occupied 245 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory - almost half as much as in December or November last year. This was reported by the analytical channel DeepState, informs UNN.

It is noted that the unexpected fact was the percentage decrease in the activity of assault operations - only 4% less than in December, although most military personnel say that January is still relatively less tense than last month.

33% of all assaults fall on the Pokrovsky section, the main enemy attack is there. Huliaipilsky rose to second place, with 21% of all attacks. The increase in assaults grew by 1.75 times. Immediately after them are the Kostiantynivsky (12%), Lymansky (8%) and Oleksandrivsky (8%) sections - analysts indicate.

They add that the Sloviansky section became the negative record holder, where 3% of assaults account for almost 20% of territorial losses.

According to Bloomberg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin faces a "narrowing window" to reach a peace deal in Ukraine as Russia struggles with a growing budget deficit to finance its war.

