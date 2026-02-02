In January, Russia occupied almost half as much Ukrainian territory as at the end of 2025 - DeepState

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 8428 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 16027 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 34853 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 23225 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 32328 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 26099 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 43804 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 60252 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38611 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35928 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
79%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
India will buy oil from Venezuela - TrumpFebruary 1, 12:57 PM • 7026 views
Russian strike on Kherson: bus driver killed, five passengers injuredVideoFebruary 1, 01:23 PM • 7296 views
Russia's energy revenues to shrink to 22% of budget by 2026 - BildFebruary 1, 02:19 PM • 4492 views
Talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties - MediaFebruary 1, 04:00 PM • 5288 views
The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's inside04:40 PM • 6828 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 59048 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 87036 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 64294 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 70936 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 71883 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Ali Khamenei
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 19219 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 29899 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 32480 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 35300 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 37048 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Bild

In January, Russia occupied almost half as much Ukrainian territory as at the end of 2025 - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

In January, the enemy occupied 245 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is almost half as much as in December. The activity of assault operations decreased by only 4%.

In January, Russia occupied almost half as much Ukrainian territory as at the end of 2025 - DeepState

In January, the enemy occupied 245 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory - almost half as much as in December or November last year. This was reported by the analytical channel DeepState, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the unexpected fact was the percentage decrease in the activity of assault operations - only 4% less than in December, although most military personnel say that January is still relatively less tense than last month.

33% of all assaults fall on the Pokrovsky section, the main enemy attack is there. Huliaipilsky rose to second place, with 21% of all attacks. The increase in assaults grew by 1.75 times. Immediately after them are the Kostiantynivsky (12%), Lymansky (8%) and Oleksandrivsky (8%) sections

- analysts indicate.

They add that the Sloviansky section became the negative record holder, where 3% of assaults account for almost 20% of territorial losses.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin faces a "narrowing window" to reach a peace deal in Ukraine as Russia struggles with a growing budget deficit to finance its war.

"Reward for the aggressor": Croatian PM urged Ukraine never to de jure abandon its territories13.01.26, 03:12 • 10727 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine