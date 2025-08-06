In Ivano-Frankivsk, a "heating" scheme for UAH 19 million was exposed: two former enterprise executives are under suspicion

The former director of a private heat supply company and the ex-head of a communal enterprise are suspected of involvement in a multi-year scheme of misappropriation of community funds, which led to losses of almost UAH 19 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion to the former director of LLC "Ivano-Frankivsk Teploenergo" and the ex-head of the State Municipal Enterprise "Ivano-Frankivskteplokomunenergo". The investigation established that during 2020–2023, the officials acted in collusion, using manipulations with heat energy loss indicators to illegally obtain community funds.

According to investigators, the former director of LLC "IFTE" misappropriated almost UAH 11 million from the communal enterprise. Of these, more than UAH 5.3 million he received due to overstating the volume of transported heat, another UAH 5.6 million — by artificially understating the indicators of energy losses from main networks from one of the city's boiler houses. - stated in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In turn, the ex-head of the State Municipal Enterprise "IFTKE" signed an agreement with false data on heat energy losses — 29.97% instead of the actual 34.97%. In addition, he approved acts of completed works, which led to excessive payments in favor of LLC "IFTE" and under-receipt of compensations totaling about UAH 8 million.

Suspicions were brought against the defendants under articles on official forgery, misappropriation of property, and official negligence (Part 1 of Article 366, Part 5 of Article 191, and Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Both face long prison sentences and confiscation of property.

