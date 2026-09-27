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In Italy, one of the airports suspended flights due to ash from Mount Etna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Flights at Catania Airport were suspended due to an ash emission from Mount Etna. Passengers are advised to check their flights.

In Italy, one of the airports suspended flights due to ash from Mount Etna
Photo: Giuseppe Di Stefano/Etna Walk/Handout via REUTERS

On Sunday, flights at Italy’s Catania Airport were suspended due to volcanic ash released into the atmosphere. The operator of the Sicilian airport said, as reported by UNN, citing Reuters.

According to an updated notice from SAC, all flights at the airport — the fifth busiest in Italy — have been suspended until 21:59 GMT on Sunday.

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before traveling to the airport. The operator said it would provide further information later.

We would add

Eruptions of Mount Etna — Europe’s highest and most active volcano — frequently cause disruptions at Catania Airport; this summer, ash emissions have been particularly intense, affecting the plans of thousands of travelers at the height of the holiday season.

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