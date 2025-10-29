In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident

Information about the brutal killing of a cat, which occurred in the Irpin community on October 25, appeared on social networks. According to eyewitnesses, an unknown person shot the animal, probably with an air gun. The cat sustained serious injuries and died from them after some time. In a comment to a UNN journalist, the police stated that they are checking the circumstances of the incident.

Police are checking versions of the incident

The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and what kind of injuries the animal sustained. It is meant whether it was a shot or a blow, possibly - said Yana Yermolenko, spokeswoman for the Kyiv Oblast police, in a comment to UNN.

Also, according to her, another version of the incident is being checked: there is evidence that it could have been an attack by another animal, in particular a dog that bit the cat. However, this version is not yet the main one, and it is being thoroughly checked.

First, the body must be sent for examination, what the expert says, and then we will proceed from that – noted the police spokeswoman.

How the crime is classified

If the fact of cruel treatment of an animal is confirmed, the police will open criminal proceedings under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Cruel treatment of animals". This article provides for punishment in the form of arrest for a period of 6 months to 3 years of restriction of liberty.

After all the circumstances of the event are established, the appropriate legal qualification will be provided – Yermolenko reported.

Further steps of the investigation

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and the police are working to identify the person who committed this offense. After the check is completed and based on the results of the examination, a decision will be made regarding further actions.

In Ukraine, 189 offenses of cruel treatment of animals were recorded in 2024, of which 46 cases were sent to court. The largest number of cases were registered in Kyiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.