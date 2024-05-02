In Georgia, 15 people hospitalized in two days of clashes between activists and police

In Georgia, on May 1-2, 15 people were hospitalized during the dispersal of actions against the law "on foreign agents" that took place near the parliament building in Tbilisi. The data was announced by the Ministry of Health of Georgia, UNN reports with reference to Rustavi-2

Details

On May 1-2, emergency coordination and emergency teams hospitalized 15 people to various medical institutions.

According to the ministry, law enforcement officers are among those hospitalized. The Georgian ministry notes that some of the injured left the clinic during the protest and were discharged.

Addendum

On the evening of May 1, thousands of people gathered near the Georgian parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the law, which was popularly nicknamed "Russian". According to local media reports, riot police used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators at the building's official entrances. There were also reports of the use of rubber bullets. Although the media showed footage of victims, the Georgian Interior Ministry denied the use of rubber bullets.

Protests in Georgia: pepper spray, water cannons, rubber bullets and fires - taking place inside and outside the Parliament building