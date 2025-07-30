In Geneva, a number of speakers from various countries boycotted the speech of the head of the Russian Federation Council, Matviyenko

Dozens of delegates boycotted the speech of the head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, during the conference of parliamentary speakers in Geneva and left the hall in protest. This was reported on Facebook by Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk, as reported by UNN.

Demarche during Matviyenko's speech at the World Conference of Parliamentary Speakers in Geneva. I am proud of all our partners and colleagues. This is a demarche against the aggressor, this is support for the people of Ukraine - Kondratiuk captioned the video.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi sharply criticized the participation of Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, in the World Conference of Parliamentary Speakers in Geneva, emphasizing that she should be held accountable for Russia's crimes, not speak at international forums.