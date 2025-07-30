In Geneva, a number of speakers from various countries boycotted the speech of the head of the Russian Federation Council, Matviyenko

$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 14838 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 20537 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 46090 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 58358 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 50416 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 59160 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 105874 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 49170 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 67009 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 65062 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 160579 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 107908 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - SanduJuly 30, 11:18 AM • 94078 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 63402 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 30261 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 14847 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 30429 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 63662 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 108169 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 105895 views
In Geneva, a number of speakers from various countries boycotted the speech of the head of the Russian Federation Council, Matviyenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2314 views

Dozens of delegates boycotted the speech of Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, at the conference of parliamentary speakers in Geneva. They left the hall in protest against the aggressor and in support of the people of Ukraine.

In Geneva, a number of speakers from various countries boycotted the speech of the head of the Russian Federation Council, Matviyenko

Dozens of delegates boycotted the speech of the head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, during the conference of parliamentary speakers in Geneva and left the hall in protest. This was reported on Facebook by Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk, as reported by UNN.

Demarche during Matviyenko's speech at the World Conference of Parliamentary Speakers in Geneva. I am proud of all our partners and colleagues. This is a demarche against the aggressor, this is support for the people of Ukraine 

- Kondratiuk captioned the video.

Addition

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi sharply criticized the participation of Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, in the World Conference of Parliamentary Speakers in Geneva, emphasizing that she should be held accountable for Russia's crimes, not speak at international forums.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

