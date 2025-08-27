$41.400.03
In frontline territories, or those close to combat, cases of leptospirosis and fever are more frequently recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

In the frontline territories of Ukraine, cases of leptospirosis, transmitted from rats, are being recorded, and the incidence of tick-borne fevers is also increasing. These infections are characteristic of combat zones, but do not cause outbreaks due to the decrease in population.

In frontline territories, or those close to combat, cases of leptospirosis and fever are more frequently recorded

In the frontline territories, cases of leptospirosis, transmitted from rats, are being registered, and these territories are also experiencing an increase in the incidence of fevers associated with tick bites. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin in an interview on the program "Ye Rozmova", reports UNN.

Details

In these territories (frontline, or close to the combat zone - ed.) we see that, unfortunately, there is a change in the epidemiological situation. Most often, this is due to the fact that in these territories, the absolute number of infectious diseases transmitted through rodents, predominantly rats, is increasing, and similarly, measures to treat for ticks are complicated in these territories. We are registering cases of leptospirosis. This is a particularly dangerous infectious disease associated with rats

- said Kuzin.

According to him, these territories also show an increased incidence of fevers associated with tick bites.

These are two such groups of diseases that are characteristic of frontline territories. The third group, which exists, are those related to drinking water or food products. But because the population in these frontline territories is much smaller, a large number of people have been evacuated from such territories, there are no outbreaks of diseases in these territories. These are isolated cases that are diagnosed quickly enough, and, fortunately, they do not lead to any local outbreaks

- added Kuzin.

Recall

In Ukraine, over 170 healthcare facilities receive funding under the medical guarantees package called "Emergency Preparedness". This refers to biological, chemical, radiation, or nuclear threats.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineHealth