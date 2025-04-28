In France, a man who was praying in a mosque was beaten to death: the suspect was detained in Italy

In Italy, a man has been arrested on suspicion of beating to death a believer who was praying in a mosque in the south of France. The perpetrator surrendered himself to law enforcement near Florence.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

The attack took place on Friday in the French town of Alès, Gard region. The killer fled the scene and later surrendered to law enforcement in Pistoia, Italy, a town near Florence. According to Italian authorities, he is due to be transferred to Florence today.

I can confirm that the alleged perpetrator did indeed go to an Italian police station near Florence yesterday evening around 11:00-11:30 p.m. We knew he had left France. It was only a matter of time before we got him - said Abdelkrim Grini, the French prosecutor of Alès, on Monday.

France will quickly begin the extradition procedure. We will do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible - added Grini.

Commenting on the motives for the attack, the prosecutor noted that the most likely is "anti-Muslim motivation". However, according to him, there are details in the investigation that also indicate other possible motives.

Perhaps a fascination with death, to be seen as a serial killer - says Grini.

Additionally

France has the largest Muslim diaspora in Europe, with over 6 million people, representing about 10% of the country's total population.

On Sunday, French politicians condemned the attack, which was filmed and published on Snapchat.

