$41.750.06
47.390.03
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 592 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2796 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 6956 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7178 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11332 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59715 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56368 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58437 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137946 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Погода
+16°
2m/s
21%
759 mm
In France, a man who was praying in a mosque was beaten to death: the suspect was detained in Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

In France, a man was killed while praying in a mosque. The suspect surrendered in Italy, France is preparing for extradition, various motives for the crime are being considered.

In France, a man who was praying in a mosque was beaten to death: the suspect was detained in Italy

In Italy, a man has been arrested on suspicion of beating to death a believer who was praying in a mosque in the south of France. The perpetrator surrendered himself to law enforcement near Florence.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

The attack took place on Friday in the French town of Alès, Gard region. The killer fled the scene and later surrendered to law enforcement in Pistoia, Italy, a town near Florence. According to Italian authorities, he is due to be transferred to Florence today.

I can confirm that the alleged perpetrator did indeed go to an Italian police station near Florence yesterday evening around 11:00-11:30 p.m. We knew he had left France. It was only a matter of time before we got him

- said Abdelkrim Grini, the French prosecutor of Alès, on Monday.

France will quickly begin the extradition procedure. We will do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible

- added Grini.

Commenting on the motives for the attack, the prosecutor noted that the most likely is "anti-Muslim motivation". However, according to him, there are details in the investigation that also indicate other possible motives.

Perhaps a fascination with death, to be seen as a serial killer

- says Grini.

Additionally

France has the largest Muslim diaspora in Europe, with over 6 million people, representing about 10% of the country's total population.

On Sunday, French politicians condemned the attack, which was filmed and published on Snapchat.

A large-scale operation is underway across France: police have arrested dozens of suspects in connection with prison attacks28.04.25, 14:24 • 1846 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Florence
France
Italy
