In Dnipropetrovsk region, children among those injured due to night attack by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

During the night, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, 10 of which were shot down. In the Dnipro district, three people were injured, including two children, and infrastructure was damaged in Kryvyi Rih.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, children among those injured due to night attack by Russia

In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Dnipro district at night, where three people were reported injured, including two children, and Kryvyi Rih, where infrastructure was damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, said on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the aggressor directed drones at the region. 10 of them, according to the Air Command, were shot down by air defenders. But there were also hits in two districts," Lysak wrote.

"In Dnipro, three people were injured. All were hospitalized. Two 13-year-old girls are in moderate condition. A 51-year-old man is in serious condition," the head of the OVA reported.

According to him, 3 houses, 2 garages, 4 outbuildings and a forest caught fire. 7 cars were destroyed, another 4 were damaged.

"A fire also broke out in Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure was damaged," Lysak reported.

According to him, the Russian army attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. They shelled Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities. There were no dead or wounded.

Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov11.07.25, 15:36 • 168404 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

