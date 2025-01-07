ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146436 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126806 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134470 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133769 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170604 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110568 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163700 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

In Dnipro, a man wounded a policeman while checking TEC documents: details

In Dnipro, a man wounded a policeman while checking TEC documents: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23256 views

A conflict broke out at the Dnipro railway station over the refusal to provide military documents for inspection. A 45-year-old man stabbed a police officer with a knife, and both parties reported injuries.

At the railway station in Dnipro, a conflict arose between a 45-year-old man and representatives of the TCC during the document check. As a result, the civilian stabbed the policeman with a knife. The man himself filed a statement with the police about the infliction of bodily harm by a TCC employee. This was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovs'k region, according to UNN.

"The incident took place this morning at a railway station in Dnipro. According to preliminary information, a conflict situation between a 45-year-old man and representatives of the TCC arose because the man refused to provide military registration documents for verification. Subsequently, the man pulled out a knife from his pocket and wounded a police officer of the Dniprovskyi District Police Department No. 1," the statement said.

It is noted that the law enforcement officer went to the hospital, where he received medical care. Law enforcement officers seized the instrument of the crime.

The issue of initiating criminal proceedings under Art. 345 (threats or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being decided.

"A 45-year-old man also filed a statement with the police about the infliction of bodily harm by a TCC employee. The incident was registered in the URPI under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional light bodily harm)," the police said.

The TCC commented on the mobilization of a booked man in Mykolaiv07.01.25, 09:54 • 22437 views

Addendum

A video from the scene of the incident at the train station was shared online.

On the New Year's Eve, a conflict occurred on the territory of the Sumy City SCC and JV between two men who were not employees of the institution. As a result of the incident, one of them inflicted bodily harm on the other.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
sumySums

