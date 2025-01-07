In Dnipro, a man wounded a policeman while checking TEC documents: details

At the railway station in Dnipro, a conflict arose between a 45-year-old man and representatives of the TCC during the document check. As a result, the civilian stabbed the policeman with a knife. The man himself filed a statement with the police about the infliction of bodily harm by a TCC employee. This was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovs'k region, according to UNN.

"The incident took place this morning at a railway station in Dnipro. According to preliminary information, a conflict situation between a 45-year-old man and representatives of the TCC arose because the man refused to provide military registration documents for verification. Subsequently, the man pulled out a knife from his pocket and wounded a police officer of the Dniprovskyi District Police Department No. 1," the statement said.

It is noted that the law enforcement officer went to the hospital, where he received medical care. Law enforcement officers seized the instrument of the crime.

The issue of initiating criminal proceedings under Art. 345 (threats or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being decided.

"A 45-year-old man also filed a statement with the police about the infliction of bodily harm by a TCC employee. The incident was registered in the URPI under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional light bodily harm)," the police said.

Addendum

A video from the scene of the incident at the train station was shared online.

On the New Year's Eve, a conflict occurred on the territory of the Sumy City SCC and JV between two men who were not employees of the institution. As a result of the incident, one of them inflicted bodily harm on the other.