"In days, not weeks": Britain and France prepare a new peace plan for Ukraine ahead of talks in the USA - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
France and Britain are working on a peace plan for Ukraine, which they plan to present to the USA within a few days. The plan includes a short-term ceasefire and security guarantees, aimed at improving relations between Washington and Kyiv.
France, Great Britain, and Ukraine plan to finalize the development of a peace plan in a few days to present it to the USA and establish relations between Washington and Kyiv. This is reported by Reuters citing sources in diplomatic circles, reports UNN.
Details
According to diplomats, France and Great Britain are "building bridges" between the USA and Ukraine ahead of possible negotiations in Washington.
The deterioration of American-Ukrainian relations has added new urgency to the efforts of the two European nuclear powers to unite ideas for a peace plan, which would initially involve a short ceasefire but would later also include broader security guarantees
It is noted that in Great Britain and France, there is a belief that the USA will be needed for future guarantees.
We are considering the possibility of finalizing this plan within days, not weeks
According to another interlocutor, the idea is to prepare for a more "healthy" dialogue between Washington and Kyiv, and to convince the US leadership that Russia is the aggressor.
"This could open the door for new meetings in Washington between Europeans and Trump, although at this stage it is unclear whether this will involve Zelensky or just the British and French leaders," the article states.
Recall
The teams from Ukraine and the USA on Wednesday, March 5, began working on a meeting. Kyiv hopes for the first results next week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address.
