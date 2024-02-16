In Crimea, partisans raise Ukrainian flag for Unity Day

Partisans in Crimea have hung a Ukrainian flag on the occasion of the Day of Unification of Ukraine. The corresponding photos were published in the telegram channel "Yellow Ribbon", reports UNN.

We have hung the flag of Ukraine in Crimea again! Crimea is Ukraine! And no fake elections, passportization, or forced mobilization will help the racists. Happy Unity Day, Ukraine! - the partisans wrote under the photo.

According to activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement, the blue and yellow flag has been flying at the foot of Chatyr Dag in Crimea for several days.

For safety reasons for the activists, the flag was raised earlier, "but it still remains there," the guerrillas said.

Today, February 16, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Unity. The event was launched by a presidential decree on February 14, ten days before the full-scale Russian invasion