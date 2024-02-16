In Crimea, partisans raise Ukrainian flag for Unity Day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63817 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116508 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121711 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163768 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164773 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266776 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176704 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166812 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237062 views

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 84109 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61762 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97551 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58825 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 40035 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266776 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234104 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116508 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100074 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100525 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117055 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117717 views
In Crimea, partisans raise Ukrainian flag for Unity Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24506 views

Partisans in Crimea put up a Ukrainian flag on Mount Chatyr-Dag in honor of the Day of Unification of Ukraine.

Partisans in Crimea have hung a Ukrainian flag on the occasion of the Day of Unification of Ukraine. The corresponding photos were published  in the telegram channel "Yellow Ribbon", reports UNN.

We have hung the flag of Ukraine in Crimea again! Crimea  is Ukraine!  And no  fake elections, passportization, or forced mobilization will help the racists. Happy Unity Day, Ukraine!

- the partisans wrote under the photo.

Details

According to activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement, the blue and yellow flag has been flying at the foot of Chatyr Dag in Crimea for several days.

For safety reasons for the activists, the flag was raised earlier, "but it still remains there," the guerrillas said.

Image

Optional

Today, February 16, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Unity. The event was launched by a presidential decree on February 14, ten days before the full-scale Russian invasion

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

