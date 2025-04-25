In Crimea, a UAV hit the house of the Deputy Head of Chechnya, Saidov: photos and videos

On Friday, April 25, a hit was recorded in the house of the deputy head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in occupied Crimea - we are talking about Murad Saidov. This was reported by the "ATESH" military-partisan movement in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The house of the deputy head of the Russian occupation administration of Chechnya, Murad Saidov, is located in Saki: an unmanned aerial vehicle hit there.

As a result of the UAV crash, there is damage to the house itself and the cars that were nearby.

This is a good reminder for the occupiers and their accomplices that it is time for them to flee from Ukrainian Crimea – the message of «ATESH» states.

The movement's agents added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine do not strike at civilian targets - in this case, this is another example of the incompetent work of the Russian Air Defense.

A photo of the house after the UAV strike was published in the Telegram community "League of Free Nations".

A video of the consequences of the arrival was also published.

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky