In Crimea, a UAV hit the house of the Deputy Head of Chechnya, Saidov: photos and videos
Kyiv • UNN
In occupied Crimea, a drone hit the house of the Deputy Head of Chechnya, Murad Saidov, in Saki, damaging the house and a car. The "ATESH" movement hints at the incompetence of the Russian air defense.
On Friday, April 25, a hit was recorded in the house of the deputy head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in occupied Crimea - we are talking about Murad Saidov. This was reported by the "ATESH" military-partisan movement in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
The house of the deputy head of the Russian occupation administration of Chechnya, Murad Saidov, is located in Saki: an unmanned aerial vehicle hit there.
As a result of the UAV crash, there is damage to the house itself and the cars that were nearby.
This is a good reminder for the occupiers and their accomplices that it is time for them to flee from Ukrainian Crimea
The movement's agents added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine do not strike at civilian targets - in this case, this is another example of the incompetent work of the Russian Air Defense.
A photo of the house after the UAV strike was published in the Telegram community "League of Free Nations".
A video of the consequences of the arrival was also published.
