In court, Iryna Mudra denied receiving $4 million from Mykytas

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra said that she had not received the $4 million from former MP Maksym Mykytas, which he mentioned in the recordings. The High Anti-Corruption Court is currently continuing to consider the issue of a preventive measure for Mudra. This was reported by UNN, citing the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Let us remind you

In one of the conversations, Mykytas said that he had allegedly left me $4 million. I state directly that I never received $4 million from Mykytas: neither in cash, nor into a bank account, nor in any other way - Iryna Mudra said.

She also compared the situation with Mykytas's case and her own criminal proceedings. According to Mudra, there were several NABU cases against the former MP, whereas this is the first suspicion against her. However, the prosecution is asking for bail to be set at UAH 150 million.

Three days ago, the prosecutor asked for UAH 200 million in bail for this person, and the court set it at UAH 30 million. For me, with the first suspicion in my life - UAH 150 million. I am not asking the court to be stricter toward anyone. I am asking it to apply the same standards to me and proportionality - she added.

Mudra also said that most of the recordings featured in the case had been made through a microphone belonging to someone close to her.

Of the 237 conversations included in this case, 232 were recorded through one person's microphone. Not mine. This person was close to me, I trusted them, and every time they spoke with me, they recorded me. Now look at what I am being charged with. Not a document I signed, not a decision I made, not money I took, not a meeting I held. I am being charged with the fact that a person recorded me. This person spoke, I was nearby and listened. He spoke, I listened, and he recorded - the official emphasized.

Let us remind you

The High Anti-Corruption Court is currently continuing to select a preventive measure for the former Deputy Head of the OP. The prosecution is asking for Iryna Mudra to be taken into custody with bail set at UAH 150 million. The defense considers a preventive measure unnecessary.