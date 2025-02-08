In Chornomorsk, a woman fell out of a high-rise window and died

In Odesa region, a 50-year-old woman fell out of a window on the ninth floor of a high-rise building and died. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.

Details

The tragic incident occurred today, February 8, around 8 o'clock on a street in Chornomorsk.

The police established that a 50-year-old local resident fell out of the window of a stairwell on the ninth floor of a multi-storey apartment building.

The woman died from her injuries.

The investigative team of the territorial police unit is working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established. The issue of legal classification and registration in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

