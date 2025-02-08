In Chornomorsk, a woman fell out of a high-rise window and died
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa region, a 50-year-old woman died after falling from a window of a stairwell on the ninth floor. The police are establishing the circumstances of the tragic incident that occurred on the morning of February 8.
Details
The tragic incident occurred today, February 8, around 8 o'clock on a street in Chornomorsk.
The police established that a 50-year-old local resident fell out of the window of a stairwell on the ninth floor of a multi-storey apartment building.
The woman died from her injuries.
The investigative team of the territorial police unit is working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established. The issue of legal classification and registration in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.
