In Chernihiv, two guards are still under the rubble after the night attack by the Russian Federation - СMA
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Chernihiv, houses, enterprises and institutions were damaged. Two guards of an industrial facility remain under the rubble, and a rescue operation is underway.
In Chernihiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, two guards of an industrial enterprise are still under the rubble, currently 4 people are known to be injured, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhinsky, announced in Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.
4 people were injured. 2 people received assistance on the spot, 2 people were hospitalized. Unfortunately, the operation of the SES units to dismantle the rubble is still ongoing. 2 people are still under the rubble - guards of an industrial enterprise
According to him, the following were damaged in the city: 6 private houses; 2 industrial enterprises; 215 apartments; educational and medical facilities; 8 cars.
"Heads of communal enterprises will try to restore power and water supply by the end of the day," Bryzhinsky noted.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Chernihiv.