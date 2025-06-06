In Chernihiv, two guards are still under the rubble after the night attack by the Russian Federation - СMA

In Chernihiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, two guards of an industrial enterprise are still under the rubble, currently 4 people are known to be injured, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhinsky, announced in Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

4 people were injured. 2 people received assistance on the spot, 2 people were hospitalized. Unfortunately, the operation of the SES units to dismantle the rubble is still ongoing. 2 people are still under the rubble - guards of an industrial enterprise - wrote Bryzhinsky.

According to him, the following were damaged in the city: 6 private houses; 2 industrial enterprises; 215 apartments; educational and medical facilities; 8 cars.

"Heads of communal enterprises will try to restore power and water supply by the end of the day," Bryzhinsky noted.

Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: residential area damaged in Chernihiv, 4 people injured

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Chernihiv.