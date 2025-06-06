In Chernihiv, rescuers recovered a body from under the rubble: search operations continue
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv, rescuers unblocked a body from under the rubble of an industrial enterprise after a night attack by the Russian Federation. There may be more people under the rubble, search operations are ongoing.
According to the SES, search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Let us remind you
As the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhinskyi, reported, in Chernihiv, after the night attack of the Russian Federation, two guards of an industrial enterprise are still under the rubble.