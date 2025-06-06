In Chernihiv, rescuers recovered a body from under the rubble: search operations continue

In Chernihiv, rescuers unblocked a body from under the rubble, search operations are ongoing, reports UNN.

... rescuers unblocked a body from under the rubble on the territory of an industrial enterprise - the message says.

According to the SES, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

As the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhinskyi, reported, in Chernihiv, after the night attack of the Russian Federation, two guards of an industrial enterprise are still under the rubble.