In Chernihiv region, a police car hit two pedestrians, a child died

The National Police has launched an official investigation into the fatal road accident in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, in which a child died. The police officers have been suspended from duty. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region, writes UNN.

According to preliminary police information, a patrol police response group, driving to a call in a service Mitsubishi Outlander with flashing lights on, hit two pedestrians at a regulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, a woman was injured and a child died.

It is noted that the leadership of the National Police immediately initiated an official investigation. The police officers have currently been suspended from duty.

