In Chernihiv, a trolleybus conductor mocked a combat veteran's ID: details

In Chernihiv, a trolleybus conductor refused free travel to a defender of Ukraine. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on April 23, around 19:45 – 19:55, on route No. 452 (trolleybus with registration number 9). According to Bryzhynskyi, the conductor spoke to the defender of Ukraine in Russian: he openly mocked her certificate of participation in combat operations and violated not only the general legislation of Ukraine, but also the order of the Chernihiv City Military Administration dated March 28, 2025 Nº65 "On ensuring free travel for certain categories of citizens in urban electric and automobile transport of general use in Chernihiv".

The head of the MBA also published on his Telegram page an appeal to the head of the department of transport, transport infrastructure and communications of the Chernihiv City Council with a request to conduct an internal investigation.

Such cases of disrespect for those who defend our state are absolutely unacceptable, especially in the context of a full-scale war – wrote Bryzhynskyi.

