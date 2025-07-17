In Cherkasy, a dance coach allegedly lost over 1 million hryvnias in a casino, which were collected for a children's trip to Georgia

A children's dance club coach, who worked at school No. 20 in Cherkasy, collected over 1 million hryvnias for a trip for children to Georgia, but lost them in a casino. This was reported on the social network Threads by Anastasia Kucher, sister of one of the dance group participants, as reported by UNN.

This Saturday, my sister (13 years old) was supposed to fly to Georgia from Cherkasy school No. 20 with children for a dance festival. She dreamed of it so much, you can't imagine how much, and her parents worked very hard to afford it. A large group of children and parents gathered, some were going to travel as a whole family, in total 1 million 350 thousand hryvnias were collected. The coach who organized them and was supposed to take them, lost all the money in the casino. Absolutely. All. Money - the woman wrote.

She added that the parents have already filed a statement with the police, but so far the police have not officially commented on the information.

I am writing this because I have the impression that the school wants to avoid reputational risks. In the person of the director, who states that the coach was dismissed on May 30, 2025, but why then did this person continue to conduct classes for two more summer months? - the woman asks.

The school stated that the trip was private, and the school administration did not have information about its organization and preparation.

The person who organized this trip worked part-time during the academic year and was dismissed from the position of choreographer on May 30, 2025. At the same time, these events are being investigated by law enforcement agencies, and the school administration is assisting in the investigation. We hope that the guilty person will be brought to justice, and the damages caused to parents and children will be compensated - the message says.

Kucher also said that the money was handed over gradually, not the entire amount at once, and added that there were screenshots of bookings, which, as it turned out later, were successfully canceled and the money was returned to them.

