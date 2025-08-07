In Canada, a fire was caused by a fish dropped by a bird onto a power line

In Canada, a curious fire occurred, caused by a fish that fell from the sky directly onto a power line. As firefighters found out, the prey was dropped by an eagle, and sparks from a short circuit ignited dry grass.

The fire covered an area of 60 by 90 meters, but it was quickly extinguished, writes UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to firefighters, the brush fire and power outage in British Columbia began on Wednesday not due to lightning or a careless tourist, but due to a fish that fell from the air.

With the help of nearby farmers and employees of BC Hydro, a Canadian power utility, firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames - reported the Ashcroft Fire Department.

An investigation was launched after the incident.

According to preliminary data, a bird was flying over the scene and accidentally dropped its catch directly onto the wires. The fish caused a short circuit - sparks fell on dry grass under the power line, causing a fire, the publication reported. The fire covered less than an acre of territory.

Perhaps the eagle was just tired of raw fish and decided to try it fried - joked the firefighters.

They added that the main suspect remained alive and continues to fly freely.

