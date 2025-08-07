In Canada, a fire was caused by a fish dropped by a bird onto a power line

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18794 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21305 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52005 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68569 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59191 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 39948 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43115 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55485 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55557 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119577 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 36284 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 35065 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43772 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 4344 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13128 views
Publications
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13171 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18807 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21324 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43817 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52029 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43827 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 115923 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 126390 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 118635 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 130230 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Coca-Cola
S-300 missile system

In Canada, a fire was caused by a fish dropped by a bird onto a power line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

In British Columbia, a bird dropped a fish onto a power line, causing a short circuit and igniting dry grass. The fire, measuring 60 by 90 meters, was quickly extinguished.

In Canada, a fire was caused by a fish dropped by a bird onto a power line

In Canada, a curious fire occurred, caused by a fish that fell from the sky directly onto a power line. As firefighters found out, the prey was dropped by an eagle, and sparks from a short circuit ignited dry grass.

The fire covered an area of 60 by 90 meters, but it was quickly extinguished, writes UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to firefighters, the brush fire and power outage in British Columbia began on Wednesday not due to lightning or a careless tourist, but due to a fish that fell from the air.

With the help of nearby farmers and employees of BC Hydro, a Canadian power utility, firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames

- reported the Ashcroft Fire Department. 

An investigation was launched after the incident.

According to preliminary data, a bird was flying over the scene and accidentally dropped its catch directly onto the wires. The fish caused a short circuit - sparks fell on dry grass under the power line, causing a fire, the publication reported. The fire covered less than an acre of territory.

Perhaps the eagle was just tired of raw fish and decided to try it fried

- joked the firefighters.

They added that the main suspect remained alive and continues to fly freely.

In Germany, train traffic was disrupted for the third time in a week due to cable arson03.08.25, 09:40 • 4640 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
British Columbia
The New York Times
Canada