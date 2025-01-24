In Bukovyna, a local deputy is suspected of illegally transporting men abroad

A deputy of a local community in Bukovyna headed a criminal group that trafficked men abroad for money. He and two accomplices were notified of suspicion. This is reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office , according to UNN.

It is noted that under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, a deputy of one of the territorial communities of the Vyzhnytsia district and two members of the criminal group he created were served with a notice of suspicion of organizing the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the 48-year-old MP set up a scheme of illegal enrichment by organizing illegal border crossings for men of military age who are prohibited from leaving the territory of Ukraine. He involved two of his fellow villagers in the illegal activity, each of whom played a different role.

It was established that the deputy, as the organizer, controlled the entire process, received payment (from USD 4000 per person), and distributed the money among the members of the criminal group. One of his accomplices accompanied the men to the border along forest trails, while the other watched the activity of the border guards - the post says.

To avoid detection, the organizers communicated only through encrypted messengers, held personal meetings in low-profile places, and kept changing the gathering locations to escort the men beyond the border checkpoints, as well as providing them with insulating suits to avoid being seen by border guards.

Law enforcement officers established that the suspects organized the smuggling of six men of military age to Romania under this scheme. Their involvement in other similar crimes is currently being checked.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Chernivtsi region with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department and the SBU in Chernivtsi region.

The State Bureau of Investigation has served MP Kostiantyn Bondariev with a notice of suspicion for organizing illegal border crossing. He helped 18 men of military age to travel abroad under the guise of their drivers.