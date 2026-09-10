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In Britain, a man was charged with preparing sabotage on the orders of Russian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Kemmidge is accused of assisting Russian intelligence and preparing sabotage. He was detained in Swindon.

In Britain, a man was charged with preparing sabotage on the orders of Russian intelligence

In the United Kingdom, 31-year-old Joshua Cammidge has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing an act of sabotage following alleged contacts with a group linked to Russian military intelligence. Reuters reports this, citing the Crown Prosecution Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, Cammidge communicated with and received instructions from a representative of the so-called GRU Volunteer Corps. British prosecutors claim that this structure is under the control of Russian military intelligence.

Britain plans to restore direct dialogue with Russia's military leadership12.08.26, 06:43 • 4607 views

The man was detained on September 4 in Swindon by officers from the police counterterrorism unit. On Thursday, he is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

London warns of Russian threats

UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis said that the country would take "all necessary measures" to protect against threats from Russia.

Anyone who attempts to undermine our security will feel the full force of the law

– Jarvis said.

Reuters notes that in recent years, British authorities have increasingly warned about Russian espionage, sabotage and other hostile activities. Relations between London and Moscow deteriorated sharply after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia is preparing strikes beyond Ukraine’s borders; British companies are at risk — Daily Mail30.08.26, 12:26 • 14045 views

Stepan Haftko

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