In Brazil, the Amazon forests are being cut down - a highway is being built to the climate summit
Kyiv • UNN
In Brazil, a highway is being built through the Amazon rainforest to the city of Belém, where the COP30 climate summit will take place. Environmentalists say this contradicts the purpose of the event.
A new four-lane highway is being built in Brazil to provide access to the city of Belém, where the COP30 climate summit will take place. At the same time, the highway cuts through tens of thousands of hectares of protected Amazon rainforest, UNN reports, citing BBC.
Details
It is noted that the highway is designed to facilitate access to the city, which will host more than 50,000 people, including world leaders, at the conference in November.
The state government is touting the highway's "sustainable" potential, but some locals and conservationists are outraged by the environmental impact.
The publication notes that the Amazon plays a vital role for the world: it absorbs carbon and provides biodiversity.
"Biodefenders say that deforestation contradicts the very purpose of the climate summit," the publication summarizes.
Reminder
According to environmentalists, by 2080, 60% of Latin American regions will not be able to grow bananas due to climate change. Colombia and Costa Rica will be the most affected, while Ecuador will remain the main producer.
Scientists' horrifying discovery: a “climate bomb” for the planet discovered in Antarctica16.02.25, 06:05 • 48390 views