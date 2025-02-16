Scientists' horrifying discovery: a “climate bomb” for the planet discovered in Antarctica

Spanish scientists have discovered "massive emissions" of methane on the Antarctic seabed. This is a gas that can heat the planet about 30 times more than carbon dioxide. This is reported by El pais, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a group of Spanish scientists has discovered huge columns of methane up to 700 meters high and 70 meters wide at the bottom of the Antarctic ocean. This methane heats the Earth's surface 30 times faster than carbon dioxide.

Scientists have already warned of the threat of underwater landslides and tsunamis.

According to the newspaper, the methane columns were discovered by a group of geologists exploring the area from the Sarmiento de Gamboa. The researchers assumed that there was a source of emissions in the area and embarked on an expedition on January 12. It was led by geologists Ricardo Leon from the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain and Roger Urgelles from the Institute of Marine Sciences of Barcelona. Methane accumulated on the ocean floor about 20 thousand years ago due to the decomposition of organic matter. Now it is being released from crystalline organic matter - methane hydrate - previously hidden in the marine soil.

It's like ice, which you can set on fire and it will burn - explained scientist Urgeles from the Institute of Marine Sciences in Barcelona in an interview with journalists.

The thinning of glaciers could result in a huge release of methane, which has been stored on the seabed for thousands of years. According to scientists, this could have irreparable consequences for the climate.

Scientists estimate that about 24 gigatons of carbon have been accumulated in methane hydrate in the Antarctic region, Urgeles said. This is equivalent to the emissions produced by the entire world's population in two years, he said.

Geologists Ricardo Leon and Roger Urgeles warn of another threat. The instability of marine sediments could lead to huge landslides on the continental slope, which could lead to tsunamis.

Recall

Scientists have discovered a significant increase in cracks in the Greenland ice sheet between 2016 and 2021. Satellite images showed a 4.3% increase in the volume of cracks, which affects the stability of the glacier.

Scientists find unexpected life forms at a depth of 4 km below the Earth