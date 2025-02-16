Scientists' horrifying discovery: a “climate bomb” for the planet discovered in Antarctica

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 14549 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 55615 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 79591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107430 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79684 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101334 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113106 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116750 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154068 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 93046 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60978 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29832 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 91186 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51901 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107440 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118577 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154074 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144626 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176926 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51901 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 91186 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134525 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136439 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164649 views
Scientists' horrifying discovery: a “climate bomb” for the planet discovered in Antarctica

Scientists' horrifying discovery: a “climate bomb” for the planet discovered in Antarctica

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48085 views

Spanish scientists have found massive methane emissions on the Antarctic seabed up to 700 meters high. The gas, which is 30 times stronger than CO2, can cause underwater landslides and tsunamis.

Spanish scientists have discovered "massive emissions" of methane on the Antarctic seabed. This is a gas that can heat the planet about 30 times more than carbon dioxide. This is reported by El pais, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a group of Spanish scientists has discovered huge columns of methane up to 700 meters high and 70 meters wide at the bottom of the Antarctic ocean. This methane heats the Earth's surface 30 times faster than carbon dioxide.

Scientists have already warned of the threat of underwater landslides and tsunamis.

According to the newspaper, the methane columns were discovered by a group of geologists exploring the area from the Sarmiento de Gamboa. The researchers assumed that there was a source of emissions in the area and embarked on an expedition on January 12. It was led by geologists Ricardo Leon from the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain and Roger Urgelles from the Institute of Marine Sciences of Barcelona. Methane accumulated on the ocean floor about 20 thousand years ago due to the decomposition of organic matter. Now it is being released from crystalline organic matter - methane hydrate - previously hidden in the marine soil.

It's like ice, which you can set on fire and it will burn

- explained scientist Urgeles from the Institute of Marine Sciences in Barcelona in an interview with journalists.

The thinning of glaciers could result in a huge release of methane, which has been stored on the seabed for thousands of years. According to scientists, this could have irreparable consequences for the climate.

Scientists estimate that about 24 gigatons of carbon have been accumulated in methane hydrate in the Antarctic region, Urgeles said. This is equivalent to the emissions produced by the entire world's population in two years, he said.

Geologists Ricardo Leon and Roger Urgeles warn of another threat. The instability of marine sediments could lead to huge landslides on the continental slope, which could lead to tsunamis.

Recall

Scientists have discovered a significant increase in cracks in the Greenland ice sheet between 2016 and 2021. Satellite images showed a 4.3% increase in the volume of cracks, which affects the stability of the glacier.

Scientists find unexpected life forms at a depth of 4 km below the Earth02.02.25, 19:47 • 61594 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
antarcticaAntarctica
spainSpain

