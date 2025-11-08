The Belgian Ministry of Defense sent 149,000 letters to 17-year-old Belgians with calls to join the army. This was reported by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, UNN reports.

Yesterday, 149,000 letters were sent. All 17-year-olds in the country are encouraged to join the army in general and to volunteer for military service in particular. Let's go! - Francken wrote on his X page.

EU and Belgium fail to achieve breakthrough in negotiations on "reparations loan" for Ukraine - Media

Recall

On November 4, Belgian airspace was partially closed for security reasons after reports of several groups of UAVs flying over the country, including in the areas of Brussels and Liege airports. Flights were redirected to Maastricht.