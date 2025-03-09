In Australia, cyclone "Alfred" left over 330 thousand homes and businesses without power
Tropical cyclone "Alfred" reached the east coast of Australia with wind speeds of 80 km/h. The city of Gold Coast was the hardest hit, with over 112 thousand people left without electricity.
Tropical cyclone "Alfred" has reached the eastern coast of Australia, hitting the city of Brisbane (Queensland). Hundreds of thousands of Australians are left without power. This is reported by the news agency Reuters and the publication The Guardian, as reported by UNN.
According to the news agency, at the time of making landfall, the wind speed at the epicenter was about 80 km/h, which corresponds to a tropical storm.
Cyclone "Alfred" has left over 330 thousand homes and businesses without electricity. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant due to the danger of strong winds and possible flooding.
About 316,540 people were left without power in southeastern Queensland, where the city of Gold Coast was most affected, with over 112,000 people losing power due to the storm system
It is noted that local services continue to work on restoring electricity and addressing the aftermath of the disaster. Residents of the affected areas are asked to follow the authorities' instructions and be cautious when moving through flooded areas.
The storm "Eowyn" with wind gusts up to 183 km/h left about a million objects without electricity in Ireland and Britain. The disaster claimed at least two lives, damaged infrastructure, and caused widespread disruptions in transportation.
