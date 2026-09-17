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In August, Ukrainians purchased more than a thousand cars from China, with electric vehicles holding an absolute advantage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

In August, Ukrainians purchased 1,075 Chinese cars, 57% of them electric vehicles. Sales fell by 56% year-on-year.

In August, Ukrainians purchased more than a thousand cars from China, with electric vehicles holding an absolute advantage

In August, Ukrainians purchased 1,075 passenger cars of Chinese origin. More than half of them were electric vehicles, while total sales of such cars fell by 56% year-on-year. Ukravtoprom reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ukravtoprom, in August Ukrainians purchased 1,075 cars, including 790 new and 285 used passenger cars from China. Overall, sales of Chinese cars decreased by 56% compared with the same period last year.

Moreover, electric vehicles accounted for 57% of all passenger cars of Chinese origin purchased by Ukrainians during the month.

The most popular models were:

  • Among new cars, Ukrainians most often chose the BYD Sea Lion 06 — 132 vehicles. The ZEEKR 001 came in second, with 46 cars sold, followed by the ZEEKR 7X — 44 units, the MG 4 — 36 units, and the MG HS — 35 units;
    • among used cars, the BYD Song L was the most popular model, with 29 vehicles. The ZEEKR 7X was also purchased — 28 cars, along with the BYD Sea Lion 05 — 18 units, the BYD Sea Lion 06 — 16 units, and the ZEEKR 001 — 14 units.

      Recall

      In August, Ukrainians purchased almost 4,700 used cars from the United States, 8% fewer than a year earlier. The most popular were the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

      Alla Kiosak

      EconomyAuto
      Tesla Model Y
      China
      United States
      Ukraine