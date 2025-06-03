$41.620.09
In 5 months of this year, excise tax revenues exceeded last year's by 48.7% - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

In the first 5 months of 2025, excise tax revenues to the state budget increased by 48.7% compared to last year, amounting to UAH 69.7 billion. The overfulfillment of the plan is UAH 11.3 billion.

In 5 months of this year, excise tax revenues exceeded last year's by 48.7% - Kravchenko

In 5 months of 2025, revenues to the state budget from excise tax exceeded last year's by 48.7%.

This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

In January–May 2025, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 69.7 billion of excise tax from manufactured and imported excisable goods. Last year, this amount was UAH 46.9 billion. In 5 months, the budget has already received UAH 11.3 billion more than planned (+19.3%). In May 2025, UAH 15.3 billion of excise tax was received

- Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the overfulfillment is due to the increase in imports of excisable goods, in particular tobacco products.

Systematic control over the circulation of excisable goods also gives a noticeable result

- added Kravchenko.

Addition

Earlier, Kravchenko reported that in the first quarter of 2025, the state budget received UAH 38.7 billion from excise tax, which is more than 61% more than in the same period last year.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyFinance
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
