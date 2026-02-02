In 2025, Russia recorded a record number of attacks on educational institutions

$42.810.04
February 1, 12:49 PM • 14341 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 30342 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 48407 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 32263 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 39107 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 29095 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 47524 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 62643 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 39607 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 36737 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Exclusives
Popular news
In January, Russia occupied almost half as much Ukrainian territory as at the end of 2025 - DeepStatePhotoFebruary 1, 10:22 PM • 6156 views
Iran hopes for a deal with the US, but is ready for war - Foreign MinisterFebruary 1, 10:55 PM • 7154 views
Sybiha: Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist stateFebruary 1, 11:29 PM • 8856 views
Not Greenland: Trump 'jokingly' named the future 51st stateFebruary 2, 12:39 AM • 10483 views
ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talks04:01 AM • 4700 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 65044 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 92690 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 69134 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 76385 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 76747 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Petr Pavel
Ali Khamenei
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 21521 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 32376 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 34779 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 37471 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 39594 views
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film
Shahed-136

In 2025, Russia recorded a record number of attacks on educational institutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3390 views

In 2025, at least 11 attacks on educational institutions were recorded in Russia, the highest number since the beginning of the full-scale war. The increase in violence in the educational environment is a symptom of general societal degradation.

In 2025, Russia recorded a record number of attacks on educational institutions

In 2025, Russia recorded a record number of attacks on schools and other educational institutions – the most since the start of the full-scale war. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to Russian media estimates, at least 11 attacks on schools, kindergartens, colleges, and universities took place in Russia last year. Since 2021, 30 educational institutions have been targets of attacks, with at least 39 people killed and 156 injured.

In most cases, the attackers used cold weapons – knives and hammers; in a number of episodes, firearms were used. It is important that the statistics include only intentional attacks, and not spontaneous conflicts or fights

- the report says.

It is indicated that the increase in violence in the educational environment is a symptom of general societal degradation.

"The war unleashed by the Kremlin is destroying Russian society from within. For years, the state has glorified aggression, militarized consciousness, and presented violence as a normal and justified way of 'solving problems.' Today, Russia is reaping the fruits of its own war propaganda," the CCD concludes.

Recall

In 2025, a record increase in the number of serious and especially serious crimes was recorded in the aggressor country – 627.9 thousand cases. According to the CCD's assessment, this indicates a systemic degradation of the security situation in the Russian Federation.

Budget crisis due to war: Russia predicts mass business closures - CPD26.01.26, 07:44 • 5751 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
War in Ukraine