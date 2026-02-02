In 2025, Russia recorded a record number of attacks on educational institutions

In 2025, Russia recorded a record number of attacks on schools and other educational institutions – the most since the start of the full-scale war. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to Russian media estimates, at least 11 attacks on schools, kindergartens, colleges, and universities took place in Russia last year. Since 2021, 30 educational institutions have been targets of attacks, with at least 39 people killed and 156 injured.

In most cases, the attackers used cold weapons – knives and hammers; in a number of episodes, firearms were used. It is important that the statistics include only intentional attacks, and not spontaneous conflicts or fights - the report says.

It is indicated that the increase in violence in the educational environment is a symptom of general societal degradation.

"The war unleashed by the Kremlin is destroying Russian society from within. For years, the state has glorified aggression, militarized consciousness, and presented violence as a normal and justified way of 'solving problems.' Today, Russia is reaping the fruits of its own war propaganda," the CCD concludes.

Recall

In 2025, a record increase in the number of serious and especially serious crimes was recorded in the aggressor country – 627.9 thousand cases. According to the CCD's assessment, this indicates a systemic degradation of the security situation in the Russian Federation.

Budget crisis due to war: Russia predicts mass business closures - CPD