Import of passenger electric vehicles in the first quarter increased by a third
In the first three months of 2024, 20.1 thousand electric vehicles worth $355.5 million were imported to Ukraine. Most of the new electric cars were delivered from China, and used ones from the USA.
During the first quarter of this year, 20.1 thousand passenger electric vehicles were imported to Ukraine. This is almost a third higher than the dynamics of importing "green" cars last year. UNN reports this with reference to the State Statistics Service.
In the first three months of the year, electric vehicles worth 355.5 million US dollars were imported to Ukraine.
Of the specified number, 4.4 thousand new cars were imported, which is 12% more than last year. 15.7 thousand cars were delivered in the first three months of the year. The increase in imports of this type of car compared to last year is 39%.
China remains the market leader in the supply of new electric vehicles. 93% of new electric cars were delivered from this country. The most used electric cars in the specified period were imported from the United States of America - 38%.
In April, Ukrainians purchased 5.6 thousand imported used cars up to 5 years old, which is 27% of all used cars per month. Electric cars accounted for the largest share in this segment, and the Tesla Model Y became the leader.