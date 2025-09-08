Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiers

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the procedure for paying a one-time aid to the families of soldiers who died in the war against Russia. Further assistance will continue for 80 months in stages. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the department.

Details

It is noted that the new rules will apply to cases of death officially certified by a death certificate, starting from September 1, 2025. For family members of the deceased whose death was certified before this date, the procedure and terms of payments remain unchanged.

According to the changes to the relevant orders:

the total amount of one-time monetary assistance remains unchanged and amounts to UAH 15 million;

payment of 1/5 of the total amount of OGD (UAH 3 million) will be made immediately;

payment of 4/5 of the aid amount (UAH 12 million) will be made in stages over 80 months according to a fixed schedule. This is equivalent to approximately UAH 150,000 per month, which provides long-term financial support to families.

The introduction of a uniform payment schedule strengthens the predictability and stability of the support system, while maintaining the urgent part of the assistance to cover the immediate needs of the families of Ukrainian soldiers - the message says.

The relevant rules for paying one-time monetary assistance will apply to all units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal reported that families of military personnel who died in captivity will receive UAH 15 million regardless of the cause of death. The law also increases the period for receiving payments for injuries or diseases that led to partial loss of working capacity, to one year.

