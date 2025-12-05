$42.180.02
IMF commented on EU discussions regarding frozen Russian assets from Euroclear to support Ukraine: reiterated warnings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The IMF welcomes discussions in Europe on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The Fund emphasizes compliance with international law and the non-disruption of the global monetary system's functioning.

IMF commented on EU discussions regarding frozen Russian assets from Euroclear to support Ukraine: reiterated warnings

The IMF welcomes active discussions in Europe regarding financial support for Ukraine, including the use of frozen Russian assets, including those held in the Belgian financial depository Euroclear, and once again reiterated its advice that "any actions related to the use of immobilized Russian assets must comply with international and domestic law and not undermine the functioning of the international monetary system," as stated by IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack at a briefing on December 4, writes UNN.

Regarding the issue of Russian assets. Here I can say that we welcome the active discussions in Europe regarding support for Ukraine and the goal of doing so in a way that is consistent with restoring Ukraine's debt sustainability. We are closely following these discussions, of course, including options that involve the use of Euroclear's cash balances generated by immobilized Russian assets, while preserving Russia's underlying claim.

- Kozack noted.

And just a reminder that IMF staff and management have consistently advised that any actions related to the use of immobilized Russian assets must comply with international and domestic law and not undermine the functioning of the international monetary system. And we are confident that [Russian] European policymakers appreciate these important considerations.

- the IMF spokesperson indicated.

Addition

Belgium fears that Russia will retaliate against the country both at home and abroad, and is demanding ironclad financial guarantees from EU capitals before it will even consider supporting the European Commission's proposal to use frozen Russian assets in Euroclear to provide a "reparation loan" to finance Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz canceled a trip to Oslo and will arrive in Brussels on December 5 for a private dinner with the European Commission leadership to persuade the Belgian leadership to support a "reparation loan" to Ukraine amounting to 165 billion euros.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the initiative in Brussels on December 18. Failure to reach an agreement could force EU governments to use taxpayer money to provide funding for Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

