"I'm watching": Trump demands immediate oil price reduction

US President Donald Trump called on everyone to lower oil prices and keep them low. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Everyone, keep oil prices low. I'm watching! You're playing into the enemy's hands. Don't do that – he wrote.

Trump did not specify who the "enemy" was.

After US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, oil prices jumped to their highest level since January this year. This, in turn, led to increased fears of fuel supply disruptions.

UNN also reported that rising oil prices due to escalating events in the Middle East could affect the situation around the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.