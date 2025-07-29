$41.800.02
Illegally lifted arrest from debtor's property: in Kyiv, former employee of the executive service and her husband received suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

In Kyiv, a former deputy head of the Obolonsky district department of the executive service and her husband were notified of suspicion. They are involved in the illegal lifting of the arrest from the property of a debtor who owed almost 600,000 hryvnias.

Illegally lifted arrest from debtor's property: in Kyiv, former employee of the executive service and her husband received suspicions

In Kyiv, a former deputy head of the Obolonsky district department of the executive service and her husband were notified of suspicion, thanks to whom the debtor's property was illegally released from arrest, UNN reports with reference to the capital's prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors ... notified two more accomplices of the criminal scheme to cancel the arrest of the debtor's property, exposed in May of this year, of suspicion.

- the message says.

It should be recalled that a former head of another district department of the executive service approached the Obolonsky department of the state executive service of Kyiv through acquaintances with a request to help lift the arrest from the debtor's property for 2,500 US dollars. The man owed almost 600,000 hryvnias, which he had to pay by court decision. The executive service arrested two of his land plots, part of an apartment, and a car.

It was established that to lift the arrest from the property, the state executor forged a statement on behalf of the claimant that she had been paid the debt, entered this information into the electronic database, which subsequently became the basis for closing the enforcement proceedings and canceling the arrest of the property. Despite the fact that this statement was not officially received by the executive service, the head assigned it specifically to this executor.

Illegally seized UAH 11.5 million from "Kyivpastrans": director of a private company received a notice of suspicion29.07.25, 12:55 • 2656 views

After the arrest was lifted from the property, the debtor sold it, making it impossible to forcibly collect the debt.

Currently, two more participants in this scheme have been identified. These are the former deputy head of the Obolonsky department of the state executive service of Kyiv and her husband. It was he who received money for resolving the issue of lifting the arrest, and all negotiations were conducted with his wife, who later shared the money with other defendants.

It should be recalled that the cases against other defendants - the former head of the Obolonsky district executive service, the chief state executor, a former employee of the executive service - are being considered by the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

