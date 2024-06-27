IKEA decided to return to Ukraine-mass media
Kyiv • UNN
According to sources cited by Forbes Ukraine, IKEA decided to return to Ukraine after the successful resumption of operation of H&M and Inditex stores.
The central office of IKEA decided to return to Ukraine, reports Forbes Ukraine, citing sources, reports UNN.
Details
According to the publication, the decision to resume work was made by the Swedish management of IKEA in May. Forbes Ukraine refers to four sources, including two top managers of shopping centers and two consultants on commercial real estate.
One of the main factors for the Swedish retailer was the successful resumption of operation of H&M and Inditex stores – Zara and Bershka.
"An important signal for IKEA's head office was the return and success of H&M, and they also closely followed the resumption of Inditex," said a source in the International Development Company.
Recall
In March, the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine confirmed that the most popular fashion brands, such as Zara, Massimo Dutti and Bershka, are resuming their activities in Ukraine after being temporarily closed due to the Russian invasion, which is another step in the return of large international companies to the country.