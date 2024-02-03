"If you want peace, prepare for war": EU chief of diplomacy calls on allies to increase military spending to support Ukraine

The head of the European Union's diplomacy , Josep Borrell, has called on European allies to increase military spending to support Ukraine, recalling the catchphrase "If you want peace, prepare for war." The EU High Representative wrote about this in his blog on February 2, UNN reports.

I know that the economic and social situation is very tense in all European countries. And I am well aware that in such a context it may be difficult to increase military spending to support Ukraine, replenish our stockpiles, develop our defense capabilities and strengthen our defense industry. However, this is exactly what we need to do if we want to maintain our security and deter any attempt at aggression in an increasingly tense geopolitical context. Everyone, including me, always prefers oil to guns, but without the right guns, we may soon find ourselves without oil. "Si vis Pacem, Para Bellum" - if you want peace, prepare for war - Borrell wrote in his blog.

At the same time, the EU foreign policy chief reminded that the European Council had recently approved a new package of civilian support for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros. And the day before, during an informal meeting of EU defense ministers, we summarized the results of our joint military support for Ukraine. "In terms of specific ammunition, we are behind our target, but we are accelerating our efforts. By the end of the year, we will have delivered more than 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine and trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers," Borrell said.

