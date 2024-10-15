If you really want to, you can? Hetmantsev acknowledged that there are violations in the law on tax increases, but his criticism is “from the evil one”

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

If you really want to, you can? Hetmantsev acknowledged that there are violations in the law on tax increases, but his criticism is "from the evil one"

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15676 views

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance admitted that the law on tax increases violates the Constitution. Nevertheless, Hetmantsev believes the law is constitutional and that the criticism is “from the evil one.

If you really want to, you can? Hetmantsev acknowledged that there are violations in the law on tax increases, but his criticism is "from the evil one"

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Financial Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, admitted that the law on tax increases violates the Constitution, but he considers criticism of it to be "from the evil one," UNN reports.

On October 10, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill to significantly increase taxes. The document envisages a number of changes, including an increase from 1.5% to 5% of the military tax, except for the military. Taxes for individual entrepreneurs under the simplified taxation system will increase retroactively from October 1. The Parliament passed the law despite the fact that the Main Legal Department of the Verkhovna Rada's Office expressed a number of comments to the document and pointed out that some of its provisions violate the Constitution of Ukraine.

In particular , the conclusions indicate that the document does not comply with the principle of equality of all taxpayers before the law, levels the constitutional value of the hryvnia as the monetary unit of Ukraine, and a number of its provisions do not take into account the rule of law. In addition, a contradiction is pointed out in the issue of personal income taxation. The point is that the draft law does not provide for the exceptions established by the current version of the Tax Code regarding the exemption from taxation of income in the form of cash benefits, in particular, for military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the period of direct participation in the confrontation with Russia. There were also comments on the contradictions between the entry into force of the law and the introduction of certain of its provisions on the calculation of the minimum tax liability in terms of land payment.

The law has now been submitted to the President of Ukraine for signature.

"If we talk about this provision (retroactive tax increase for individual entrepreneurs - ed.), I absolutely agree with you, I agree with all the critics here. Look, you just need to open my textbooks that I wrote in my previous life to see that this is a violation. Only exceptional circumstances forced us to make this decision, because, in fact, in September-October, we were faced with a dilemma: either we introduce (the rule on raising taxes for individual entrepreneurs - ed.) in November and raise more rates, because the amount is not going anywhere, or we do it on October 1. So, out of these two very, very bad decisions, we chose the one that seemed less bad to us," Hetmantsev said during the Chronicle of Economics podcast.

Despite the fact that Hetmantsev admitted that there were violations in the law on tax increases, he considers it constitutional and dismisses the criticism from experts and business about the decision to raise taxes as "from the evil one." He explained that there is a decision of the Constitutional Court that allows the law to be enacted, and it concerns relations that have begun but not ended at the time the law comes into force.

"I would not like to have legal discussions here, you know, because they discredit me. Why discredit me, because I am still a doctor of law and I know for sure that this is a violation and should not be done this way," Hetmantsev said, commenting on the law that will be applied retroactively.

Recall

Article 58 of the Constitution of Ukraine. Laws and other regulatory legal acts shall not have retroactive effect in time, except when they mitigate or abolish a person's liability. No one may be held liable for acts that were not recognized by law as an offense at the time of their commission.

Add

Andriy Shabelnikov, Chairman of the UNBA Committee on Investment and Privatization, Managing Partner of EvrikaLaw, told UNN that after the law comes into force, there may be some difficulties in paying the military fee.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Constitutional Court of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
