If there are no solutions for drug accessibility, there will be personnel changes - Zelenskyy

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53036 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100591 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104137 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120781 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101555 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127658 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103275 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113266 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116885 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161034 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104986 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101174 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 79293 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 109604 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103943 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120781 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151253 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183410 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103943 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 109604 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137759 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139524 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167373 views
If there are no solutions for drug accessibility, there will be personnel changes - Zelenskyy

If there are no solutions for drug accessibility, there will be personnel changes - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11423 views

The President of Ukraine is dissatisfied with the pricing policy of pharmacy chains and is demanding specific solutions from the government. The National Security and Defense Council will consider the issue of the financial stability of Ukrainian families and the availability of medicines.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that what some pharmacy chains are doing with prices is absolutely unacceptable. If there are no decisions to make medicines more accessible, then there will be personnel decisions. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

We are also preparing new issues for the National Security and Defense Council - in addition to those issues related to the financial stability of the state. We need to support the financial stability of every Ukrainian family, all our citizens. To a large extent, this concerns price issues, in particular on vital things like medicines. What some pharmacy chains are doing with prices is absolutely unacceptable. And this is the responsibility of the government, specifically the Minister of Health, the Antimonopoly Committee. Today I held a meeting with them, and I'm tired of waiting for the relevant proposals. There is not much time. Everything that needs to be done is quite clear. Specific steps, specific decisions are needed that will make the protection of our people's health more accessible. If there are no decisions to make medicines more accessible, there will be personnel decisions 

- said Zelenskyy.

Context

On January 24, at a meeting of the Committee on the Health of the Nation, the Minister of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko, presented a concept for reforming the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The proposals of the Ministry of Health concerned reducing the price of medicines through electronic tenders between manufacturers, limiting the size of discounts, and banning retroactive bonuses. Not all of the proposed changes were well-received by the members of parliament, so it was decided to develop a separate bill that would cover all aspects of the functioning of the pharmaceutical market. It should take into account the rights and obligations of manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains.

At the meeting, the members of parliament noted that the manufacturer forms up to 70% of the cost of medicines.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

