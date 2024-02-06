ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
ICU Group donates UAH 300 million to support Ukraine

Kyiv

Over the two years of war, ICU has allocated more than UAH 300 million to help projects in Ukraine and paid more than UAH 330 million in taxes, while Avangard Bank has donated more than UAH 127 million to support Ukraine.

Over the two years of the full-scale war, ICU has allocated about UAH 300 million to aid projects in Ukraine. In addition, ICU is one of the leading taxpayers in the financial market of Ukraine - during 2022-2023, the group paid more than UAH 330 million in taxes and fees to the state budget. This was reported by the company's press service, UNN reports.

One of the most active financial donors in the group is Avangard Bank, which has donated more than UAH 127 million in charitable aid to support Ukraine.

The ICU Group's funds were allocated to the United24 fundraising platform and the most reputable Ukrainian charitable foundations. This support helped to purchase medicines and medical equipment, machinery, evacuation vehicles, and supplies to deal with the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, as well as rebuild schools and shelters.

ICU is a regular partner of United24 and, in addition to funding the platform's projects, including the Game4Ukraine charity match, the Help the Rescuers collection, and many others, supports its operations.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, ICU was the first to launch the sale of military bonds, and since the start of the sale of military government bonds in Diia, every second bond there has been purchased through ICU. As of the end of 2023, the portfolio of ICU's clients in government bonds amounted to about UAH 16 billion. In total, in the two years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has concluded transactions in government bonds worth about UAH 130 billion.

Help

ICU Group is an independent investment group that provides brokerage, asset and private equity management services, as well as venture capital and fintech investments. The group focuses on emerging markets.

For 15 years, ICU has been the largest brokerage in Ukraine for government bonds trading. The group is also a market leader in asset management and pension savings. ICU was founded by Makar Paseniuk and Konstantin Stetsenko.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
icuICU
makar-paseniukMakar Paseniuk
kostyantin-stetsenkoKonstantin Stetsenko
united24United24
kakhovka-damKakhovka dam

