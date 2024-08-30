ICC: Mongolia must arrest Putin during visit

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi El Abdallah said that Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his participation in the abduction of Ukrainian children. El-Abdallah said this in a commentary to the BBC, UNN reports .

According to him, the ICC expects states parties, including Mongolia, to comply with its decisions and cooperate with the court, which includes the execution of arrest warrants, including the warrant against Putin.

El-Abdallah also noted that under the agreement, states may be exempted from executing an arrest under certain circumstances, such as violation of treaty obligations with another country or the person's diplomatic immunity. In case of non-cooperation, the ICC judges can inform the Assembly of States Parties, which must take appropriate measures.

Putin is expected to visit Mongolia on September 3 at the invitation of President Ukhnagiin Khurelsukh. As Mongolia recognizes the jurisdiction of the ICC, which issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023, the international community will be closely monitoring developments.

