ICC Chief Prosecutor to step down before completion of harassment investigation

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, will temporarily resign until the completion of the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment. The court announced this on Friday, reports UNN.

Details

Karim Khan has categorically denied the allegations that he had been trying to force his assistant into a sexual relationship for more than a year and "touched her against her will."

The court said in a statement that Khan on Friday "announced his decision to take leave until the completion" of the external investigation being conducted by the Office of Internal Oversight (the UN's internal oversight body).

While Khan is on leave, the court's deputy prosecutors will be responsible for managing the work of the prosecutor's office, the statement said.

Addition

Karim Khan, who has been the ICC's chief prosecutor since 2021, is accused of forcing a 30-year-old Malaysian lawyer into sex in a New York hotel room in December 2023.

The incident is being investigated as part of a systemic pattern of unlawful sexual coercion, harassment and forced sexual acts committed by Khan against his accuser.

The former prosecutor's assistant claims that Khan also forced her to have sex against her will during missions in New York, Colombia, Congo, Chad and Paris, as well as at his residence in The Hague. This is stated in her testimony, which is cited by the American publication.

Khan's lawyers said that all allegations of sexual assault or misconduct by him are "categorically false."

Recall

Sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump against International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan paralyzed the work of the institution, making it impossible to fulfill the tribunal's main tasks.