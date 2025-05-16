ICC Chief Prosecutor to step down before completion of harassment investigation

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 3502 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 12709 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22174 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 35934 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37328 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 91947 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67627 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62193 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159582 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 60418 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87107 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 94588 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29265 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 65361 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 3532 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 12742 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262710 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253694 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315127 views
UNN Lite

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10200 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11061 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66203 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87912 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84195 views
ICC Chief Prosecutor to step down before completion of harassment investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

Karim Khan will temporarily step down pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. He denies harassing an assistant and forcing her into sex.

ICC Chief Prosecutor to step down before completion of harassment investigation

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, will temporarily resign until the completion of the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment. The court announced this on Friday, reports UNN.

Details

Karim Khan has categorically denied the allegations that he had been trying to force his assistant into a sexual relationship for more than a year and "touched her against her will."

The court said in a statement that Khan on Friday "announced his decision to take leave until the completion" of the external investigation being conducted by the Office of Internal Oversight (the UN's internal oversight body).

While Khan is on leave, the court's deputy prosecutors will be responsible for managing the work of the prosecutor's office, the statement said.

Pressure on ICC Chief Prosecutor Khan increases in sexual harassment case - EuroNews14.05.25, 16:09 • 3232 views

Addition

Karim Khan, who has been the ICC's chief prosecutor since 2021, is accused of forcing a 30-year-old Malaysian lawyer into sex in a New York hotel room in December 2023.

The incident is being investigated as part of a systemic pattern of unlawful sexual coercion, harassment and forced sexual acts committed by Khan against his accuser.

The former prosecutor's assistant claims that Khan also forced her to have sex against her will during missions in New York, Colombia, Congo, Chad and Paris, as well as at his residence in The Hague. This is stated in her testimony, which is cited by the American publication.

Khan's lawyers said that all allegations of sexual assault or misconduct by him are "categorically false."

Recall

Sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump against International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan paralyzed the work of the institution, making it impossible to fulfill the tribunal's main tasks.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
