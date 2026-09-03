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ICAO issued statement on civil aviation safety in wars - calling for stronger commitments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

ICAO has warned of growing threats to civil aircraft in conflict zones. The organization is calling for risk assessments and data sharing and is updating its aviation risk assessment manuals.

ICAO issued statement on civil aviation safety in wars - calling for stronger commitments

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) repeated its call for stronger commitments from all member states to protect civil aircraft from all risks arising in conflict zones. ICAO’s statement on the safety of international civil aviation was published on September 2, adding that it is updating its guidance on security measures related to military activities, UNN writes.

What is the concern

The statement from the UN specialized agency comes amid a growing risk worldwide of weapons being used against civilian aircraft, ICAO said. "Long-range weapons systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), radio-frequency interference with the global navigation satellite system, and advanced air defense systems are among the military technologies that threaten civil aviation," the statement said.

ICAO noted that it "is observing an increased risk that civil aircraft may become targets or be caught in crossfire, and although the aviation industry is capable of changing flight routes and maintaining operations during conflicts, this operational flexibility does not address the fundamental safety threat."

What is being demanded

The Convention on International Civil Aviation, the organization emphasized, "requires all ICAO member states to protect civil aircraft and prohibits the use of weapons."

"Article 3 bis of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation and ICAO Assembly Resolution A42-4 expressly prohibit the use of weapons against civil aircraft," ICAO said.

ICAO noted that last year, during the unanimous adoption of ICAO Assembly Resolution A42-4, it was reaffirmed that: "To address risks to civil aviation arising in conflict zones, it is crucial that member states assess the safety of the airspace under their control and take all appropriate measures. Aircraft operators should also conduct safety risk assessments in accordance with applicable ICAO provisions and guidance."

"Member states should rapidly share threat intelligence when activities create risks to civil aircraft, strengthen risk-assessment and timely decision-making mechanisms, and improve coordination between military and civil authorities to prevent the misidentification of civil aircraft as military targets," ICAO emphasized.

ICAO said it "is updating its guidance on security measures related to military activities and its guidance on risk assessment for civil aircraft operations over or near conflict zones, focusing on how authorities, airlines, and air navigation service providers can better assess threats from malicious activities."

What preceded this

The statement coincided with a September 2 Foreign Ministry message stating that Ukraine informed the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that Russia’s airspace is not safe for civil aviation due to increased military activity and called for flights through it to be avoided.

Before that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned every airline using Russian airspace that "Russian skies are becoming completely dangerous" and "will de facto be closed."

In response to Zelenskyy’s remarks, Russian dictator vladimir putin promised that the Russian Federation "will find a way to respond."

Shares of Russia’s "Aeroflot" fell by more than 5% after President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a warning for airlines flying in Russian skies. 

Following Ukraine’s warning, the first airlines began refusing flights to Russia, Zelenskyy said on September 2.

Moscow airports closed for the second consecutive night overnight on September 3 following Zelenskyy’s warnings, Russian media reported .

Julia Shramko

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